Springfield High celebrated the Class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony Friday, May 14.
During the ceremony, 74 seniors received their hard-earned diplomas, including 31 who graduated with honors.
Listed below are this year’s graduates from Springfield High:
(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
Sofia Abigail Amador*
Bryan Colby Babb
Kristin Grayce Barber#
Anna Claire Barnum*
Lauren Marie Bean*
Ji'Wauan La'Jon Blount
Micaela Clare Bono*
Martavia Castoria Bridges
Almira Eriana Brown
Nathan Jerome Burise*
Megan Lynn Chipman
Rebekah Joanna Clark*
Jacob R Wade Cogley*
Joshua William Coleman
Kaylee Eva Collins
Jaden O'Sean Conley
Patience Emma Kaliean Dampeer
Olivia Jo Elizabeth Davis#
Azaria Jodi Dudley
Brianna Nicole Dufrene
Lacristia Marie Edwards
Ethan Chase Edwards-Riojas
Russell Lewis Egnew*
Trent Lawrence Fischer*
Jacob Lawrence Fitzhenry*
Walter Aubrey Fowler
Joylyn Marie Gaude
Layla Ann Geissler*
Matthew Joseph Grace
Makaylah Carol Hall
Ethan James Hano
Alexander Herrera
Tyler Dewayne Hoyt*
Caroline Kay Hubbard*
Micheal Bryant Hutchinson#
Kenzie Alyse Joiner
Johneisha Dazhane Joseph*
Joshua Aaron Kent
Skylar Ann Kobitz*
Madyson Paige Lacarbo
Grant Nathaniel Lane
Wal'Deyunna Donae Lee
Koby Alexander Linares
Logan Watts Lobell
Justin Kyle McKinney#
Ian Alexander Miller#
Alexandria Nicole Mixon
Kaitlyn Chrishon Norman*
Colton Blake Phillips
Angelina Marie Quigley*
Kaitlynn Elizabeth Randall*
Tyler Joseph Ratcliff*
Destiny Rashawn Reed#
Robert Allen Reese
Angel Kaliya Richardson
Jacob Matthew Rushing
Anna Marie Schliegelmeyer
Lanie Deshay Sloan
Christopher William Smith
Elizabeth Ann Nicole Steuber
Armani Da'Shell Stimage
Michael Freddrick Tarver
Jacob Patrick Thibodeaux
Hunter William Threeton#
Taylor Grace Threeton*
Jazmyn Allease Touchet#
Ariel Renee VanTrease*
Bryce Aaron Vittorio
Paris Aurbon Walker
Corrin Elizabeth Wallace
London Ray Wells
Brentyn Braxton Wheat
Angie-Lynn Marie Woodson
Destiny Nicole Wright
