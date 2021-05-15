Springfield High celebrated the Class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony Friday, May 14.

During the ceremony, 74 seniors received their hard-earned diplomas, including 31 who graduated with honors.

Listed below are this year’s graduates from Springfield High:

(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

Sofia Abigail Amador*

Bryan Colby Babb

Kristin Grayce Barber#

Anna Claire Barnum*

Lauren Marie Bean*

Ji'Wauan La'Jon Blount

Micaela Clare Bono*

Martavia Castoria Bridges

Almira Eriana Brown

Nathan Jerome Burise*

Megan Lynn Chipman

Rebekah Joanna Clark*

Jacob R Wade Cogley*

Joshua William Coleman

Kaylee Eva Collins

Jaden O'Sean Conley

Patience Emma Kaliean Dampeer

Olivia Jo Elizabeth Davis#

Azaria Jodi Dudley

Brianna Nicole Dufrene

Lacristia Marie Edwards

Ethan Chase Edwards-Riojas

Russell Lewis Egnew*

Trent Lawrence Fischer*

Jacob Lawrence Fitzhenry*

Walter Aubrey Fowler

Joylyn Marie Gaude

Layla Ann Geissler*

Matthew Joseph Grace

Makaylah Carol Hall

Ethan James Hano

Alexander Herrera

Tyler Dewayne Hoyt*

Caroline Kay Hubbard*

Micheal Bryant Hutchinson#

Kenzie Alyse Joiner

Johneisha Dazhane Joseph*

Joshua Aaron Kent

Skylar Ann Kobitz*

Madyson Paige Lacarbo

Grant Nathaniel Lane

Wal'Deyunna Donae Lee

Koby Alexander Linares

Logan Watts Lobell

Justin Kyle McKinney#

Ian Alexander Miller#

Alexandria Nicole Mixon

Kaitlyn Chrishon Norman*

Colton Blake Phillips

Angelina Marie Quigley*

Kaitlynn Elizabeth Randall*

Tyler Joseph Ratcliff*

Destiny Rashawn Reed#

Robert Allen Reese

Angel Kaliya Richardson

Jacob Matthew Rushing

Anna Marie Schliegelmeyer

Lanie Deshay Sloan

Christopher William Smith

Elizabeth Ann Nicole Steuber

Armani Da'Shell Stimage

Michael Freddrick Tarver

Jacob Patrick Thibodeaux

Hunter William Threeton#

Taylor Grace Threeton*

Jazmyn Allease Touchet#

Ariel Renee VanTrease*

Bryce Aaron Vittorio

Paris Aurbon Walker

Corrin Elizabeth Wallace

London Ray Wells

Brentyn Braxton Wheat

Angie-Lynn Marie Woodson

Destiny Nicole Wright