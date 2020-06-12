The artwork of one local student has gone from the halls of his alma mater to the halls of Congress.

Mason Sibley, a Class of 2020 graduate of Springfield High, was recently named a first-place winner in the Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide high school visual art contest sponsored annually by the Congressional Institute.

Sibley, a local artist who has already illustrated two children’s books, won for his piece titled “Honesty Through Adversity,” a sketch drawing of President Abraham Lincoln in front of an American flag. For winning, the drawing will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Congressman Garret Graves recently shared the news of Sibley’s achievement on his Facebook page.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition “to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district,” according to its website.

Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The winning works are then displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.