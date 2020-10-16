A Springfield man has been arrested for multiple charges of possession of pornography involving juveniles, according to authorities.
Brantley Joseph Jubin, 33, was arrested on Oct. 6 and formally charged with six counts of possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen and one count of Obstruction of Justice, according to booking records.
Jubin was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, and his bond was set at $225,000.
