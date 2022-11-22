A Springfield man accused of setting fire to a relative’s occupied mobile home has been arrested, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Kenneth Dennis, 30, faces one count of aggravated arson, online booking records show.
In a statement, officials said Springfield firefighters responded to a report of a mobile home fire in the 28000 block of Clio Landing Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 15. One resident was inside the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape uninjured.
After assessing the scene, deputies identified “multiple areas of origin” — including all of the exit doors to the home — and determined the fires were intentionally set. Deputies later identified the suspect as Dennis, a resident of the mobile home that is owned by his mother.
After obtaining an arrest warrant, Dennis was taken into custody the following day, with help from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.