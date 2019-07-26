BATON ROUGE – A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court to drug and weapon counts, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin.
Jimmy E. Lindsey, 33, pleaded guilty July 24 before U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana, and oxycodone and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, Fremin said.
Lindsey faces significant prison time, a fine and period of supervised release, he said.
“I want to thank our prosecutor, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Louisiana Office of Probation and Parole and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case,” Fremin said.
“This kind of collaboration among federal and local law enforcement ensures that convicted felons do not continue to deal drugs and commit crimes in our communities.”
“Our goal is to protect our citizens. Period,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
“The veterans within the LPSO Narcotics Division focus on knowing the players, uncovering the illegal activity and providing a solid case for prosecution.
“I appreciate their dedication to Livingston Parish and the working relationship we have with our law enforcement partners and the U.S. attorney,” Ard said.
As part of his guilty plea with Assistant U.S. Attorney Eli Abad, Lindsey admitted possessing the firearm as part of his drug-trafficking operation.
On July 5, 2018, agents with the Louisiana Probation and Parole, along with Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives, attempted to conduct a compliance check at Lindsey’s residence.
Lindsey was on probation for felony narcotics distribution charges in Livingston Parish. Agents were aware Lindsey would be driving a black BMW.
While patrolling the area near Lindsey’s residence, detectives encountered a black BMW leaving the area. Detectives observed the driver fail to use his turn signals on two separate occasions and initiated a traffic stop.
As detectives approached the vehicle, they recognized Lindsey and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
As Lindsey was secured, the deputies found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 pistol in his rear pants pocket.
The detectives also located methamphetamine and oxycodone pills in Lindsey’s right pants pocket, as well as two bags of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle.
“Defendants like this who brazenly continue to commit crimes in violation of felony probation will be held accountable on our watch,” Fremin said.
“This conviction is yet another example of our office’s commitment to keep convicted criminals from continuing to poison our citizens with illegal drugs.”
