A Springfield man pleaded no contest to charges stemming from crimes allegedly committed in October 2020, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.
Matthew Martello, 29, pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery – first offense – strangulation and second-degree kidnapping. He was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections, Perrilloux said in a statement. Judge Brian Abels handed down the sentence.
The case against Martello goes back to Oct. 5, 2020, when Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a battery complaint on Blood River Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who said her current boyfriend, Martello, had held her captive for two days.
According to Perrilloux’s statement, the victim stated she was prevented from leaving the residence “through physical force, including strangulation.” Officers observed redness and bruising on the victim’s face, neck, arms, and legs.
A warrant was then issued for the arrest of Martello, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Oct. 8, 2020.
Assistant District Attorney Serena Birch represented the State of Louisiana.
