LIVINGSTON -- A Springfield man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the July shooting death of a Ponchatoula man, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Tony Johnson, 21, was sentenced by Judge Robert Morrison in 21st Judicial District Court, Perrilloux said. Assistant District Attorney Le’Anne Malnar prosecuted the case.
Johnson must serve the sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, Perrilloux said.
On Aug. 18, 2016, Ponchatoula police responded to 213 Methvin Drive in reference to a possible homicide and found Christopher Franklin, 19, dead in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot to the head, Perrilloux said.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab took photos, searched for fingerprints and collected DNA evidence. Clear palm prints were found on an exterior window.
On Feb. 16, 2017, State Police contacted Ponchatoula police and said Tony Johnson had been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, Perrilloux said. Johnson was fingerprinted using an Automatic Fingerprint Identification System, and State Police confirmed Johnson’s palm prints matched the prints from the crime scene.
At the trial, State Police Crime Lab personnel testified a match was made using DNA found at the scene of the crime and the DNA of Tony Johnson collected during the booking process, Perrilloux said.
During an interview, Johnson told agents he had never been to the residence. After being confronted with the fact that his fingerprints were located at the crime scene, he said he possibly burglarized the residence on a previous day.
Shortly after the interview ended, Johnson asked to speak to law enforcement agents about the crime and confessed to firing a shotgun but not knowing initially he struck the victim while attempting to burglarize the residence, Perrilloux said.
Johnson said he and three other individuals planned to burglarize the residence where the homicide took place and provided details about the night.
