Authorities are searching for a Springfield man accused of committing home improvement fraud by failing to complete nearly $20,000 worth of work.
Leche “Bub” Gatlin, 28, is wanted in connection with two incidents throughout 2021 and 2022, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, Chief Jimmy Travis said Gatlin, in 2021, accepted a payment of $1,400 to construct a fence, work that Gatlin has not started. Gatlin then allegedly accepted $18,000 in 2022 for “a large home improvement project” but has so far “failed to perform any of the requested work.”
Travis said detectives have since learned that Gatlin does not have a license through the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors (LSLBC).
Gatlin is wanted for one count of home improvement fraud (valued between $1,000 and $5,000), one count of home improvement fraud (valued between $5,000 and $25,000), one count of theft, and one count of contracting without a license.
Anyone with information can call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245. People can also visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip!
Those who provide information may be eligible for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.