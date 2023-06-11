A Springfield resident was killed in a fatal shooting in Hammond early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
In a statement, officials from the Hammond Police Department identified Tykerstien Lusk, 23, as the victim.
The shooting occurred at the Living Room nightclub, located at 801 Nashville Avenue in Hammond. Responding officers found Lusk "lying in the ditch with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest," authorities said.
Police did not specify what time the shooting occurred.
During the investigation, a witness identified one of the offenders as Malik Andrews, a 19-year-old from Hammond. Andrews was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Sunday on one count of first-degree homicide and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.
The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, and Hammond Police have not said how many other suspects are believed to be involved in the killing.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Detective Ronney Domiano with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 277-5739 or Domiano_RJ@hammond.org.
People can also contact the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page or call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-JAIL (5245).
