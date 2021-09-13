Schools located in Springfield, which were among the hardest-hit campuses in Livingston Parish during Hurricane Ida, will reopen to students on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
Employees at those schools — Springfield High, Springfield Middle, and Springfield Elementary — will report to work on Tuesday, Sept. 14, in preparation for the students’ return.
The pending reopening of the Springfield schools means that all but one of Livingston Parish’s schools – 48 out of 49 schools – will be back in operation this week.
Only Maurepas School, which is still without power, remains closed.
“We are very appreciative of the recovery effort that we are seeing throughout our parish that has allowed all but one of our schools to schedule for reopening,” Murphy said in a statement.
Thirty-six campuses welcomed students back to school on Friday, representing about 80 percent of the parish’s total enrollment. Another five — CABS Center, Holden School, French Settlement Elementary, French Settlement High School, and Frost School — reopened Monday.
Schools in Albany are scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Murphy said the district is “anxiously awaiting” word on when power will be restored to Maurepas School and that an announcement on the school's reopening will come “as soon as possible.”
“The reopening process has been a day-by-day effort,” Murphy said. “We are anxiously awaiting word from the power company that our remaining campus will be back online soon. As soon as we know that Maurepas School has restored power and that all is safe, we will be making an announcement to return students to that campus as soon as possible.”
Livingston Parish Schools has 26,546 students enrolled in grades K-12 and nearly 4,000 employees who work in the district. The current enrollment is the district’s largest student population ever.
