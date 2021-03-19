Springfield High School’s Bulldog Ducks Unlimited Chapter members took a field trip to Joey and Kate Fontenot's farm in Springfield on March 5.
The students had the opportunity to learn and participate in outdoor shooting, wildlife conservation, fundraising and leadership skills. The club would like to thank Paul Brignac, Chad Petrie, Barry Wall, and Zac Brown for helping.
The Bulldog Ducks Unlimited Chapter will be holding its second annual banquet at the Springfield Elementary gym on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Tickets include entry into the event, membership to Ducks Unlimited, and a dinner provided by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Proceeds from the banquet go towards Duck Unlimited conservation efforts and a portion will stay within the local community.
If you would like to purchase tickets, please go to www.bulldogdu.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.