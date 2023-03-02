A St. Gabriel police officer is accused of breaking into a home and fatally shooting a Denham Springs man just after midnight Thursday, authorities said.
Andre Redditt, 27, faces a charge of second-degree murder and an additional charge of obstructing justice, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. Reddit was taken into custody in East Baton Rouge Parish and will soon be transferred to Livingston Parish.
Redditt is accused of fatally shooting Dylan Martin, 26.
In a statement, Ard said Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Arcwood Drive in Denham Springs in response to a triggered home alarm. Arcwood Drive is located on the west side of Highway 447, roughly five miles south of Interstate-12, according to Google Maps.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim “with multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Ard.
“He did not survive,” the sheriff said.
Through investigation, detectives learned Redditt and his partner “were estranged” and that Redditt entered the Arcwood Drive home “without permission overnight.” After entering, he fired “multiple rounds” at Martin, who was a visitor at that home.
After the shooting, Reddit drove to a Baton Rouge hospital for a stab wound he said he sustained during the incident. He was eventually taken into custody by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ard said.
In a statement, Chief Kevin Ambeau said Redditt was in his second stint with the St. Gabriel Police Department. He originally joined the department in July 2018 before moving to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. He returned to the St. Gabriel Police Department last June, Ambeau said.
Ambeau went on to say that the department “has no comment on the situation” and is “not involved in the investigation.” Reddit, whom Ambeau called a “full-time employee… in good standing,” has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Ambeau said.
“We are praying for all involved,” Ambeau said.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Ard.
According to a spokesperson, this is the first murder charge in Livingston Parish in 2023.
