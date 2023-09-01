A routine patrol led to a not-so-routine arrest.
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office were on a regular route when they spotted a white Chevrolet parked at the Rocky Hill AME Church. A closer inspection revealed a burglary was in progress.
When he noticed the deputies, the suspect fled the scene and deputies began pursuit. The chase led to the town of Montpelier, where the suspect abandoned the vehicle at a vacant home and fled into the woods behind the property.
The Department of Corrections Chase Team was called to the scene, but could not find that suspect. Later, a tip from a resident said that the suspect was seen not far from the Rocky Hill Church, roughly a half mile.
Sheriff's deputies then arrived and performed the arrest.
The suspect is David Stafford, a 38 year old white male of Albany, LA. He is charged with the following:
- Failure To Appear; $10,000 Bond
- Simple Burglary
- Simple Criminal Damage To Property
- Aggravated Flight From An Officer
- Criminal Trespass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.