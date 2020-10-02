Though Adam Stafford lost the ability to speak more than 10 years ago, his personal testimony has spoken to many.
And his family is hoping that his story — as well as the rallying cry “Stafford Strong” — will continue to live on, even though Adam has passed.
“We want to make sure he’s not forgotten,” his aunt, Elliot Coates, said. “That’s important to us.”
Well-wishes and words of encouragement have poured in for family members and friends still mourning the loss of Adam, a well-known person in the Denham Springs community who passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the age of 25.
A lifelong fan of baseball who also enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends, Adam was described as “a loving son, brother, grandson and friend” who “will truly be missed by all who knew him.” A celebration of life service was held at Christ Community Church, followed by interment in the family’s hometown of Enon, Louisiana.
Adam’s passing marked the end of a decade-long journey that began when he and others were involved in a head-on collision on the way to school in Central. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, doctors didn’t think Adam would survive, given the severity of his injuries.
“He made it for 10 years,” Coates said. “But now we know he’s in a better place and no longer suffering.”
Before Adam’s accident, Coates said he was “your typical teenage boy.” He was energetic, always had a good time, and loved playing baseball. He played for numerous baseball teams, including at Central Private High School, as a left-handed pitcher.
His life changed forever on the morning of May 18, 2010, when Adam was involved in a head-on collision that left him with severe head trauma while seriously injuring three others. Still just a teenager, Adam was rushed to the hospital and underwent a very aggressive brain operation, one that doctors feared he might not come out of.
But after surgery, a two-and-a-half month stay at Our Lady of the Lake, and a transfer to a rehab facility in Houston, Adam eventually returned home that October, less than six months after the accident.
Since then, people in the Denham Springs community and beyond have rallied behind Adam, his family, and the “Stafford Strong” mantra through a variety of fundraisers to help cover medical expenses.
Those fundraisers included car washes, baseball tournaments, cook-offs, auctions, raffles, and lunch sales, though there were many others.
More prominent figures even showed their support for Adam, such as the time former LSU football players signed autographs during a fundraiser at Winn-Dixie or the time the LSU baseball team and Coach Paul Mainieri wore “Stafford Strong” arm bands during SEC games.
Over the years, people have constantly voiced their support to the family through the “Praying Stafford Strong” Facebook page, which has more than 3,000 followers and hundreds of images from the fundraisers.
In a lengthy Facebook post thanking people for their support over the years, Adam’s mother Haylie said she is glad to have “photo after photo to reflect back on.”
“To everyone who put on a fundraiser, we will remember them all,” she wrote. “... The list goes on.”
In her post, Haylie thanked a long list of people who were there for Adam throughout his entire journey, from his doctors and therapists to his coaches and teammates to his friends and family members and anyone in between.
She thanked everyone “who has prayed for us, loved on us and supported us for 10 1/2 years” and described “every single person that has been on this journey whether it be physically, praying, emotionally, or in any way” as “a blessing.”
“We felt it all and I’ll never be able to put into words what it means,” she wrote.
In his obituary, it was said that Adam “drew many people to Jesus,” something Coates said the family was proud of. Most of that impact was most profound on teenagers, who were around the same age as Adam when his accident occurred.
Throughout Adam’s entire journey, the family would display his favorite Bible verse. It’s the same one his mother ended her Facebook post with: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”
“He lived it,” Coates said.
