The state is now accepting voluntary buyout applications from property owners and residents in a flood-prone neighborhood in Denham Springs.

Those who live or own property in Priority 1 Zone of the Spring Park neighborhood — which regularly floods and suffered extensive damage during the historic August 2016 flood — have until Feb. 25 to apply for the buyout program.

Representatives from the Office of Community Development introduced the buyout plan to city leaders back in November. Part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative created in 2018, the financial program provides property buyouts in flood-prone areas, aiming to turn those high-risk residential areas into wetlands to open space for future flood events.

The state awarded Denham Springs $10 million through the LWI for the buyout program, up from its original budget of $3 million. Denham Springs was one of seven locations selected throughout the state.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, who has said he is “fully behind” the program, once again voiced his support during a recent podcast with The News. He said the buyout program is a chance for residents to relocate their families to safer areas, while also providing long-term benefits for the resilience of our community.

He encouraged residents of the neighborhood to complete an online survey and reach out to the city with any questions.

“Just because you asked a question doesn’t mean you have to participate,” Landry said. “You have to have all the information that you can to make a good informed decision that’s good for you and your family.”

LWI representatives have said the purpose of this program is to move people out of flood-prone areas and to convert that property into flood-storage space to improve flooding issues in surrounding areas.

“They don’t want you to move across the street,” Landry said. “They want you to move out of a flood zone so that the repetitive loss doesn’t continue to happen.”

​​Buyout awards are based on the appraised fair market value (FMV) of eligible properties. According to the LWI website, the program is designed to benefit low- to moderate-income residents, and it offers an incentive — payment above fair market value — to eligible applicants who relocate to areas of lower flood risk.

Building Official Rick Foster said the LWI buyout program is “the best” he’s seen.

“Hands-on, this is the best program to date, and I don’t foresee something coming out later down the road as good as this,” Foster said. “This is the best program to get as much money into people’s hands for properties that aren’t gonna be rebuilt.”

Foster explained why the Spring Park neighborhood was selected when the program was introduced, saying the entire area sits in “a deep depression.”

“We’re not doing this so the city can come back and say we want to put a giant shopping center or subdivision back there,” Foster said. “We’re leveling houses and turning it into an open flood plain. We’re getting people out of hazardous areas, and we have the ability to give those people something in return.”

Depending on participation and funding, buyout opportunities could expand into other priority zones. The state worked with Denham Springs officials to designate the priority zones, using flood maps and modeling data.

There are three types of buyout recipients — homeowners, landlords, and tenants — and each has its own criteria to receive the buyout. The Spring Park area included in the buyout program has 107 properties and 47 property owners, Landry said.

If all goes to plan, the project could be complete by June 2023.

Landry stressed that the buyout program is voluntary and said he understands people’s trepidation about moving from their homes. But like Foster, Landry called this program “the best option” for those who no longer want to live in flood-prone areas.

“It’s home, I get it,” Landry said. “Some people have lived there for decades and don’t want to leave home, and I understand. Nobody’s going to make you do this. But I think it’s incumbent on us as civic leaders to do what we can to make sure people have options.

“This is the best option that we have seen so far. Maybe the next one that comes down the road will be better, but my goodness, I don’t know how it can be much better if they’re willing to pay you fair market value. That’s pretty strong.”

Spring Park property owners and residents can contact a buyout program representative at 866-735-2001 or email watershed@la.gov. For more information about the LWI Statewide Buyout Program, click here.