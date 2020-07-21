Louisiana added nearly 1,700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 1,691 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the total case count to 96,583. That’s the 14th time since July 1 that the state has added more than 1,500 new cases in a single day.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 36 overnight to bring the total to 3,498 fatalities. The state is also reporting 110 “probable” deaths from COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, rising by 19 overnight to reach 1,527 statewide, the most since May 3.
Despite the rise in hospitalizations, the number of patients on ventilators decreased on Tuesday, dropping by six to 186.
According to officials, Louisiana state has conducted approximately 1,122,962 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 20,038 tests, which puts Tuesday’s rate of positivity at 8.4 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, days before his current order extending Phase Two of reopening the state is set to expire.
