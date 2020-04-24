Since the beginning of the spread of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana, residents have been asking for a number of patients and individuals who have 'recovered' from the disease.

The state had been hesitant, at first, to deliver that number without data. Specifically, Dr. Alex Billioux of the Louisiana Department of Health said that to formally test for a recovery required two more COVID-19 tests - a supply that just wasn't there, as the state worked to increase the number of those tested with symptoms.

Now, however, LDH has added a new metric to their dashboard at ldh.la.gov/coronavirus - 'presumed recovered.' This is the number of individuals who are believed to have contracted COVID-19 through a positive test and shaken the virus, whether they entered the hospital or not.

According to LDH, presumptive estimates are 14,927 to have recovered from COVID-19 as of April 22, 2020. The state does not offer a parish-by-parish breakdown of recovery figures.

The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions shrunk on Friday while the statewide death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 61, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

On Friday, the Department of Health reported 1,697 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 30 from the previous day, and 286 patients on ventilators, an increase of 12 in the last 24 hours.

The statewide death toll from the coronavirus reached 1,601, with 59 probable deaths. Fifty-two of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, according to the Department of Health.

Across the state, there are now 26,140 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 401 from the previous day.

The state is now reporting 141,858 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs, which are reporting the vast majority of tests (95 percent). The state is still collecting data on commercial testing.

This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana’s COVID-19 dashboard provided by the Department of Health continues to show the Bayou State trending in the right direction for an economic reopening on or around May 1.

That will begin with expanded healthcare offerings for anything deemed “time sensitive” and “essential” such as surgeries, screenings, and dealing with infection.

However, the governor has asked that Louisiana residents "manage their expectations" as the economy begins to reopen. The governor said that the state's internal modeling shows that the Bayou State is trending in the right direction, per federal guidelines, to begin reopening. His current stay-at-home order runs through April 30.

Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m. Friday.