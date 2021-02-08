Louisiana confirmed more than 1,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus while COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
In a statement, the Department of Health said officials were reporting two-day case and test totals on Monday after Sunday’s update was limited to one-day totals “due to a server issue.”
“The previously reported server issue has been corrected,” health officials said.
On Monday, health officials reported 1,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 357,995. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 54,994 “probable” cases, an increase of 34.
That gives the state a total of 412,989 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 19th time in the last 23 LDH updates, dropping by 22 to 1,144 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 27 (1,074). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 925.
However, ventilator usage rose by six on Monday to 149 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,541, an increase of 19 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 601 “probable” deaths, a rise of four.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,535,459 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,141,763 molecular tests and 393,696 antigen tests.
The state has administered 534,985 doses, according to figures from the Department of Health. Officials are also reporting that 130,978 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.