Louisiana confirmed more than 1,800 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the number of hospitalizations dipped below 1,600 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 1,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 345,457. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 49,452 “probable” cases, an increase of 619.
That gives the state a total of 394,909 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 24,296 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 344,321.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 11th time in the last 14 LDH updates, dropping by 35 overnight to 1,590 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 27 (1,530). Overall, hospitalizations have dropped by 268 in the last seven updates.
However, ventilator usage increased on Thursday by three to 206 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,202, an increase of 50 from Wednesday. Health officials are also reporting 541 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,236,162 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,889,332 molecular tests and 346,830 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 397,371 statewide, according to state figures. The Department of Health is also reporting that 57,926 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
