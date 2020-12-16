Louisiana confirmed more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries rose by nearly 15,000 in the last week, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state also surpassed 4 million total COVID-19 tests.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 2,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 254,489. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 21,056 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,239.
That gives the state a total of 275,545 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,795 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 232,725.
After rising by 70 on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 13 overnight to bring the statewide total to 1,584, marking the third decrease in the last four LDH updates.
Despite the recent declines, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have increased in 28 of the last 36 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by 15 to 167 statewide on Wednesday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,607, an increase of 30 from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 326 “probable” deaths, a jump of eight from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,005,841 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,842,577 molecular tests and 163,264 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.