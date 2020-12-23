Louisiana confirmed more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while recoveries rose by more than 15,000 over the last week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued their sharp rise.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 2,031 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 268,984. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 24,950 “probable” cases, an increase of 943.
That gives the state a total of 293,934 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 14,776 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 247,501.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the third straight day, surging by 28 overnight to 1,675 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 32 of the last 42 updates from the Department of Health, including by 141 in the last three days.
Ventilator usage rose by 15 to 196 statewide on Wednesday, figures show. That’s the most since Aug. 14 (197).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,877, an increase of 64 from Tuesday. That’s the second time in three days that the state has confirmed at least 60 new deaths. The Department of Health is also reporting 349 “probable” deaths, a jump of four from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,215,096 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,025,516 molecular tests and 189,580 antigen tests.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
