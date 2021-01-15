Louisiana confirmed more than 2,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as COVID-19 hospitalizations rose above 2,000 statewide, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state was unable, however, to update COVID-19 related deaths on Friday “due to a data system issue,” health officials said in a statement.
“Due to a data system issue, LDH will not update deaths on 1/15/2021,” the statement read.
In the most recent update on Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,631, which doesn’t include 449 “probable” deaths.
On Friday, health officials reported 2,103 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 322,565. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 42,288 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,602.
That gives the state a total of 364,853 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After dropping for two straight days, the number of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 26 overnight to 2,001 across the state. Despite the increase in hospitalizations, ventilator usage fell by three to 242 statewide.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,843,235 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,551,140 molecular tests and 292,095 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 201,377 statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 30,988 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
