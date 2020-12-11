Louisiana confirmed nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday while the number of hospitalizations reached their highest point since the peak of the summer surge, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 2,191 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 245,626. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 18,565 “probable” cases, an increase of 671.
That gives the state a total of 264,191 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 60 on Friday to bring the statewide total to 1,589, the most since July 27 (1,600) at the peak of the state’s second wave. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 27 of the last 32 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage dropped by 13 to 167 statewide on Friday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,465, an increase of 39 from Thursday. The Department of Health is also reporting 302 “probable” deaths, a jump of four from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,867,799 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,720,707 molecular tests and 147,092 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
