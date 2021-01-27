Louisiana confirmed more than 2,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as the number of recoveries surpassed 344,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 2,372 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 343,583. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 48,833 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,482.
That gives the state a total of 392,416 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 24,296 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 344,321.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 10th time in the last 13 LDH updates, dropping by 21 overnight to 1,625 statewide. Overall, hospitalizations have dropped by 233 in the last six updates.
Ventilator usage also dropped on Wednesday, decreasing by 14 to 203 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,152, an increase of 62 from Tuesday. Health officials are also reporting 536 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,200,248 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,859,209 molecular tests and 341,039 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 357,894 statewide, according to state figures. The Department of Health is also reporting that 46,765 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
