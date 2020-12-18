Louisiana confirmed more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the number of hospitalizations saw a significant drop, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 2,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 259,903. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 22,531 “probable” cases, an increase of 693.
That gives the state a total of 282,434 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
After reaching its highest point since May, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 55 overnight to bring the statewide total to 1,547. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have fallen in just nine of the last 38 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by 10 to 179 statewide on Friday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,664, an increase of 27 from Thursday. The Department of Health is also reporting 330 “probable” deaths, a jump of three from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,075,599 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,902,983 molecular tests and 172,616 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
