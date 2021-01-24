The state reported a decrease of more than 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, data related to case and test counts were only one-day totals as opposed to the typical two-day totals for Sundays.
“Due to planned maintenance, case and test counts on 1/24/2021 are one-day totals. Counts on 1/25/2021 will be two-day totals,” a statement from health officials read.
On Sunday, health officials reported 2,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 337,215. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 46,647 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,161.
That gives the state a total of 383,862 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the eighth time in the last 10 LDH updates, falling by 106 overnight to 1,641 statewide, the fewest since Dec. 28 (1,597). Hospitalizations have dropped by 217 in the last three updates.
Ventilator usage also decreased, falling by one to 215 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,038, an increase of 74 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 527 “probable” deaths, a jump of eight.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,095,304 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,768,923 molecular tests and 326,381 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 301,316 statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 38,615 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
