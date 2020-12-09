Louisiana confirmed more than 2,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while recoveries rose by more than 15,000 over the last week, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 2,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 241,348. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 17,566 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,680.
That gives the state a total of 258,914 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 15,039 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 217,930. That puts the state at 23,418 confirmed active cases, a decrease of 1,471 from this time last week.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 21 on Wednesday to 1,537 statewide, the most since July 31 (1,546). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 26 of the last 30 updates and by 1,019 statewide since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage rose by 12 to 177 statewide, figures show. That’s the most since Aug. 20 (178).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,393, an increase of 30 from Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 291 “probable” deaths, a jump of two from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,801,983 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,662,342 molecular tests and 139,641 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
