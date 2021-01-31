Louisiana confirmed just over 2,700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday as the number of hospitalizations dropped by more than 100 over the last two days, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 2,703 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 349,697. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 50,929 “probable” cases, an increase of 647.
That gives the state a total of 400,626 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 13th time in the last 16 LDH updates, dropping by 130 to 1,416. That’s the fewest in the state since Dec. 6 (1,392). Since Jan. 19, hospitalizations have dropped by 489.
Despite the decrease in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by one on Sunday to 199 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,291, an increase of 50 from Friday. Health officials are also reporting 568 “probable” deaths, a rise of eight.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,315,681 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,956,519 molecular tests and 359,162 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state administered is 397,371 statewide, according to state figures. The Department of Health is also reporting that 57,926 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
