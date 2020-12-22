Louisiana confirmed more 2,700 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of hospitalizations increased by more than 50 for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 2,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 266,953. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 24,007 “probable” cases, an increase of 933.
That gives the state a total of 290,960 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, surging by 57 overnight to 1,647 statewide. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 31 of the last 41 updates from the Department of Health, including by 113 in the last two days.
Ventilator usage rose by seven to 181 statewide on Tuesday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,813, an increase of 38 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 345 “probable” deaths, a jump of 13 from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,182,279 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,998,751 molecular tests and 183,528 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.