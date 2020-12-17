Louisiana confirmed nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as hospitalizations reached their highest total since the virus’ outbreak, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 2,994 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 257,483. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 21,838 “probable” cases, an increase of 782.
That gives the state a total of 279,321 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 18 overnight to bring the statewide total to 1,602, the most since May 1 (1,607). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have increased in 29 of the last 37 updates from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage rose by two to 169 statewide on Thursday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,637, an increase of 30 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 327 “probable” deaths, a jump of one from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,042,993 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,874,986 molecular tests and 168,007 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to COVID-19 in a press conference set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
