Louisiana confirmed 259 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine new deaths on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 135 “probable” cases and no “probable” deaths.
On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by five to 325 statewide. This comes one day after the state reported its largest single-day increase in hospitalizations since Feb. 2 (22).
Ventilator usage remained at 49 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 383,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 66,892 “probable” cases
-- 9,385 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 879 “probable” deaths
-- 6,732,014 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,255,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 966,365 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count fell by four while the number of deaths remained unchanged on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The parish also reported two new “probable” cases but no “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,675 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,351 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 129,732 total COVID-19 tests
-- 28,495 initiated vaccine series; 19,574 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
