Louisiana confirmed 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus and eight new deaths on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 424 “probable” cases and three “probable” deaths.
On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by two to 301 statewide, marking the second straight day the state has reported a slight increase. Despite the increase, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 54 of the last 69 LDH updates and by 1,768 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by one to 46 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 381,721 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 65,934 “probable” cases
-- 9,332 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 853 “probable” deaths
-- 6,626,108 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,045,266 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 834,087 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the COVID-19 case count dropped by two while deaths remained the same on Wednesday.
There was, however, an increase of 16 “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,326 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 127,510 total COVID-19 tests
-- 26,255 initiated vaccine series; 16,788 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
