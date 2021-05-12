Louisiana confirmed 289 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 191 “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight overnight to 328 statewide, while ventilator usage decreased by three to 28 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 393,281 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 70,716 “probable” cases
-- 9,514 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 949 “probable” deaths
-- 7,188,814 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,796,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,349,231 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
Officials also reported four new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,962 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,499 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 138,325 total COVID-19 tests
-- 32,597 initiated vaccine series; 28,373 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
