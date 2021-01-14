Louisiana confirmed more than 3,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday — including around 900 backlogs — as COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 2,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials reported 3,126 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 320,462. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 40,686 “probable” cases, an increase of 2,187.
That gives the state a total of 361,148 COVID-19 cases.
However, the Department of Health said in a statement that Thursday’s update included 917 backlogged cases and 4,963 backlogged tests, with some cases dating to Nov. 9, 2020. Health officials said the backlog resulted “from a newly on-boarded lab.”
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the second straight day, falling by 54 overnight to 1,975.
Despite the decrease in hospitalizations, ventilator usage rose by 10 to 245 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,631, an increase of 49 from Wednesday. The Department of Health is also reporting 449 “probable” deaths, a jump of nine from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,805,202 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,523,263 molecular tests and 281,939 antigen tests.
The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered is 201,377 statewide, an increase of 41,679 from the last report on Tuesday. The Department of Health is also reporting that 30,988 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, an increase of 9,336.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
