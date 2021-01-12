Louisiana confirmed nearly 3,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations passed 2,000 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 3,292 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 315,582. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 37,357 “probable” cases, an increase of 1,413.
That gives the state a total of 352,939 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, increasing by 53 overnight to 2,035 statewide. Ventilator usage also increased by 12 to 244 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,536, an increase of 47 from Monday. The Department of Health is also reporting 435 “probable” deaths, a jump of six from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,731,297 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,471,431 molecular tests and 259,866 antigen tests.
The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered is 159,698 statewide, an increase of 78,113 from the last report on Thursday. The Department of Health is also reporting that 21,652 have completed the two-dose vaccine series, an increase of 14,584.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021. Edwards is expected to address the media in a press conference set for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.