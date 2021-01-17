Louisiana confirmed more than 3,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and more than 100 new COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 3,536 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 326,101. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 42,879 “probable” cases, an increase of 591.
That gives the state a total of 368,980 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped for the third time in the last four LDH updates, falling by 71 to 1,930 statewide. Ventilator usage also fell, decreasing by five to 237 across the state.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,742, an increase of 111 from the last report. The Department of Health was unable to update COVID-19 related deaths on Friday “due to a data system issue,” meaning Sunday's death toll reflected those reported to the state since Jan. 14.
Health officials are also reporting 461 “probable” deaths, a jump of 12.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,892,815 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,595,467 molecular tests and 297,348 antigen tests.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered is 201,377 statewide. The Department of Health is also reporting that 30,988 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
