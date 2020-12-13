Louisiana confirmed over 3,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while the number of hospitalizations saw a significant drop, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Sunday, health officials reported 3,675 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 249,301. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 19,312 “probable” cases, an increase of 747.
That gives the state a total of 268,613 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 56 on Sunday to bring the statewide total to 1,533. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have only dropped in six of the last 33 from the Department of Health.
Ventilator usage dropped by five to 162 statewide on Sunday, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 6,511, an increase of 46 from Friday. The Department of Health is also reporting 307 “probable” deaths, a jump of five from the last report.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 3,927,341 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 3,774,889 molecular tests and 152,452 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would take a step back to a modified version of Phase Two in response to the recent surge. The new order is in effect until Dec. 23.
