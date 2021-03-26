Louisiana confirmed just over 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 301 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 378,816. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 64,253 “probable” cases, an increase of 148.
That gives the state a total of 443,069 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 18 overnight to 378 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 50 of the last 62 LDH updates and by 1,694 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by seven to 62 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,258, an increase of seven from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 829 “probable” deaths, a rise of seven.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,718,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 654,876 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,434,571 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,915,351 molecular tests and 519,220 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
