Louisiana confirmed just over 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday as hospitalizations fell below 600 statewide, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The total number of recoveries also surpassed 415,000, figures show.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 303 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 371,100. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 60,671 “probable” cases, an increase of 197.
That gives the state a total of 431,771 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The state is reporting 7,491 additional “presumed” recoveries over the previous seven days, bringing the total to 415,954.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 41 overnight to 588, the fewest since Oct. 31 (588). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 36 of the last 42 LDH updates and by 1,481 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by 11 to 78 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 15 (58).
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,973, an increase of 16 from Tuesday. Health officials are also reporting 695 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
The state has administered 1,025,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 368,146 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,029,266 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,569,524 molecular tests and 459,742 antigen tests.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
