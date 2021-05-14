Louisiana confirmed 305 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Friday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 116 “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 15 overnight to 311 statewide, while ventilator usage dropped by five to 27 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 393,909 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 70,924 “probable” cases
-- 9,521 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 957 “probable” deaths
-- 7,220,790 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,829,314 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,370,923 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Friday.
Officials also reported two new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,507 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 138,764 total COVID-19 tests
-- 32,917 initiated vaccine series; 28,873 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.