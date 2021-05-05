Louisiana confirmed 305 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine new deaths Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 161 “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the second straight day, increasing by 21 overnight to 338 statewide. Hospitalizations have risen by 36 in the last two days.
Ventilator usage, meanwhile, fell by five to 33 statewide, figures show.
Officials have still been unable to provide an update on the state’s vaccination effort this week, continuing to cite "technical issues."
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 391,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 69,803 “probable” cases
-- 9,485 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 933 “probable” deaths
-- 7,087,852 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,630,581 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,236,489 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 14 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to the noon LDH report.
The parish has confirmed 42 new cases in the last two days.
Additionally, officials reported one new “probable” case but no new “probable” deaths in the parish.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,461 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 136,147 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,750 initiated vaccine series; 25,256 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
