Louisiana confirmed 348 new cases of the novel coronavirus and nine new deaths Tuesday, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 104 “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 11 overnight to 308 statewide. Ventilator usage dropped by one to 46 statewide, figures show.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 388,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 68,540 “probable” cases
-- 9,445 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 907 “probable” deaths
-- 6,957,479 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,589,967 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,206,198 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count increased by eight overnight while the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths increased by one.
That’s the first reported COVID-19 death in the parish since April 19 and just the second since April 6.
The parish also reported a rise of six “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,836 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,412 “probable” cases
-- 182 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 133,948 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,595 initiated vaccine series; 24,685 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
