Louisiana confirmed less than 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday while hospitalizations reached their lowest point since early October, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths also surpassed 9,000.
On Friday, health officials reported 364 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 371,994. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 61,051 “probable” cases, an increase of 154.
That gives the state a total of 433,045 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 16 overnight to 538 statewide, the fewest since Oct. 4 (518). A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 38 of the last 44 LDH updates and by 1,531 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 77 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,007, an increase of 21 from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 709 “probable” deaths, a rise of nine.
The state has administered 1,117,714 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 404,653 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,079,589 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,613,095 molecular tests and 466,494 antigen tests.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
