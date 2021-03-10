Louisiana confirmed just under 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday while the number of recoveries rose by around 4,500, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state also reported its most new COVID-19 deaths in a single day in three weeks.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 397 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 373,644. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 61,870 “probable” cases, an increase of 191.
That gives the state a total of 435,514 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The state is reporting 4,505 additional “presumed” recoveries over the previous seven days, bringing the total to 420,459.
After rising for two straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 13 overnight to 530 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 40 of the last 49 LDH updates and by 1,539 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage decreased by six to 69 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,084, an increase of 34 from Tuesday and the most in a single day since Feb. 17. Health officials are also reporting 728 “probable” deaths, a rise of nine.
According to LDH figures, the state has administered 1,220,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 448,730 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,154,306 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,675,660 molecular tests and 478,646 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
