Louisiana confirmed just over 400 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while the number of hospitalizations rose slightly for the second straight day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 404 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 373,247. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 61,679 “probable” cases, an increase of 233.
That gives the state a total of 434,926 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine overnight to 543 statewide. This marked only the eighth time in the last 47 LDH updates that hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, increased from the previous report.
However, it also marks the first time hospitalizations have risen in consecutive days since Jan 11-12. In the last two days, the state has reported 11 more COVID-19 hospital admissions.
Ventilator usage decreased by three to 75 statewide.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,050, an increase of six from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 719 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,220,563 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 448,730 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,136,893 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,661,631 molecular tests and 475,262 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
