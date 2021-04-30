Louisiana confirmed 430 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four new deaths Friday, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.
The state also surpassed 7 million total COVID-19 tests.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 12 overnight to 320 statewide. Ventilator usage dropped by seven to 45 statewide, figures show.
Officials are reporting an increase of 255 “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 389,487 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 69,094 “probable” cases
-- 9,464 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 918 “probable” deaths
-- 7,018,350 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,630,581 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,236,489 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases and one new COVID-19 death, according to the noon LDH report.
The parish also reported a rise of 24 “probable” cases and one less “probable” death.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,446 “probable” cases
-- 183 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 21 “probable” deaths
-- 134,840 total COVID-19 tests
-- 30,750 initiated vaccine series; 25,256 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
