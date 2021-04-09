Louisiana confirmed 446 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 new deaths on Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 288 “probable” cases and six “probable” deaths.
On Friday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four to 297 statewide. COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 55 of the last 71 LDH updates and by 1,772 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage dropped by one to 43 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 382,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 66,361 “probable” cases
-- 9,353 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 863 “probable” deaths
-- 6,671,092 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,152,002 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 898,262 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, the confirmed COVID-19 case count rose by 28 while the number of deaths remained unchanged on Friday.
There was also a reported increase of 12 “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 9,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,339 “probable” cases
-- 180 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 128,630 total COVID-19 tests
-- 27,509 initiated vaccine series; 18,217 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
