Louisiana confirmed less than 450 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday while the number of hospitalizations fell below 500 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 449 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 374,421. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 62,061 “probable” cases, an increase of 98.
That gives the state a total of 436,482 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 36 overnight to 478 statewide, the fewest since March of last year. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 42 of the last 51 LDH updates and by 1,591 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage decreased by one to 63 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,122, an increase of 28 from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 739 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,272,139 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 470,147 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,206,045 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,722,572 molecular tests and 483,473 antigen tests.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
