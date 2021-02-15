Louisiana confirmed less than 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday while COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell for the 25th time in the last 29 LDH updates, decreasing by 26 overnight to 849 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 16 (818). Since reaching a peak of 2,069 hospitalizations on Jan. 8, hospitalizations have fallen by 1,220.
Ventilator usage dropped by five to 137 statewide, the lowest since Dec. 2 (134).
On Monday, health officials reported 483 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 363,469. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 56,925 “probable” cases, an increase of 20.
That gives the state a total of 420,394 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,691, an increase of 28 from Sunday. Health officials are also reporting 634 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 5,705,234 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 5,288,873 molecular tests and 416,361 antigen tests.
The state has administered 782,992 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 254,956 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
The Department of Health will not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in observance of the Mardi Gras holiday.
