Louisiana confirmed more than 5,600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday while the number of hospitalizations surpassed 1,800 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. Sunday’s figures are from the last three days.
On Sunday, health officials reported 5,602 confirmed COVID-19 cases to bring the statewide total to 291,079. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 29,979 “probable” cases, an increase of 181.
That gives the state a total of 321,058 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the fifth straight day, increasing by 102 over the last three days to 1,833 statewide. Since Monday, the number of hospitalizations has risen by 303.
Ventilator usage rose by two to 204 statewide on Sunday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 7,162, an increase of 47 from Thursday. The Department of Health is also reporting 375 “probable” deaths, a jump of two from the day before.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 4,444,069 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That includes 4,226,487 molecular tests and 217,582 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Jan. 13, 2021.
